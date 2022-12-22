Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
Miami Dolphins need to replace Jason Sanders and eat the dead money
Jason Sanders is not the kicker we thought he would be and it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to move on. The team deserves better. It’s tough enough to win in the NFL without having to set yourself back because a kicker can’t do his job. In the case of Jason Sanders, he is becoming more of a liability than an asset. Earlier we used him as an example of why the Dolphins should wait to extend to Tua Tagovailoa, you can read that here, we won’t rehash what was said there, here.
Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol
Tua Tagovailoa has entered the concussion protocol according to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. That could explain his 2nd half performance. On Sunday, Tua took a hit that twisted his body around and appeared to land on the back of his head. He wasn’t evaluated or pulled from the game. A savvy Twitter user posted the video earlier today and questioned whether or not he may have had a concussion.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
Crossman should be the first Miami Dolphins coach fired at seasons end
When the 2022 season is finally over for the Miami Dolphins, regardless of whether a playoff game is played or not, these coaches should be fired. Danny Crossman isn’t a name that many fans will know immediately but they should. He is the special teams coordinator and frankly, there is absolutely nothing special about the Miami Dolphins special teams.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long
Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0