Saint Louis, MO

Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm

By Andy Banker, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
 4 days ago

OVERLAND, Mo. – With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling.

Shoppers have reported waiting 45 minutes or more to check out.

FOX 2 found a few spots with all the staples and very little waiting.

Top Story: Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area

Shopper Stacey Moton provided FOX 2 with a bit of a “grocery traffic report” from the Save A Lot store in Overland on Wednesday. She’s been hitting stores since 7:30 a.m.

“It’s not too bad here (at the Save A Lot),” she said. “I did go to Schnucks earlier. Schnucks is pretty crowded. Aldi’s was kind of tipping that way.”

Stores like the Schnucks at Clayton and Lindbergh in Ladue had traffic jams in their parking lots, let alone the check-out lines.

Business was at least 50% the past two days at the Save A Lot, according to managers. They brought in extra staff to shoulder the load. Supply trucks were still arriving on time. As of early Wednesday evening, the shelves were still pretty full.

“Everybody’s rushing. They need to get extra toilet paper. They need to get extra milk and eggs, their bread. Plus, they’re still getting hams and cakes and desserts and stuff,” store manager Rachel Drullinger said.

List: St. Louis school and business closings

Moton still wasn’t done. She had yet to find the main course for her family’s Christmas dinner: duck.

“Actually, I’m meeting a friend at another Schnucks to get a duck because the one Schnucks didn’t have it,” she said.

It’s important to check store hours. The Overland Save A Lot is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Saturday) and closed for Christmas Day (Sunday). However, those hours are now “weather permitting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 2

FOX 2

