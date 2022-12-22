ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Metro prepares for approaching winter storm

By Reggie Lee, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The winter storm will hit the St. Louis area on Thursday, December 22, with expected wind chills below -35°. Metro is encouraging riders to stay home if possible.

Patti Beck, a spokeswoman for Metro, shared that people who have to travel should plan ahead and expect delays.

MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride can be rerouted or delayed as the road conditions deteriorate. The MetroLink will run single-car trains on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Top Story: MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?

Metro encourages riders to dress appropriately for the storm by layering up. They also said riders who are walking to a bus stop or transit center must be careful of snow and ice on the sidewalk and platform. Riders should give them more time to arrive at their destination.

Beck also said platform heaters are located at every outdoor MetroLink station.

The Metro Information Center will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The Information Center operates Monday through Friday. Customers can call the center at 314-231-2345 or send texts to 314-207-9786. Riders can also download Metro’s Transit app for the most up-to-date information. For service updates during the winter storm, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

