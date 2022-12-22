ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Travel headaches continue through holiday weekend

The winter weather has been leaving travelers stranded all through the holiday weekend. At Pittsburgh International Airport Monday, 22 flights have been canceled and another 24 flights have been delayed as of 12:30 p.m. Some 2,085 domestic and international flights were canceled on Monday as of about noon EDT, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Storm impacts flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of flights have either been delayed or canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport, leaving many concerned they may not make it to their destination for the Christmas weekend. At the airport Thursday morning, one couple was hoping to make it to their family out in Colorado in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BITTER COLD EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT’S STEELERS GAME

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be frigid for tonight’s game. AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero. People are being advised to dress for the weather, and to have their digital tickets at the ready to prevent delays at the gates.
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

