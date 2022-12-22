ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More Freezing Rain and Strong Gusty Winds

NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix and Strong Gusty Winds. Tonight, rain and freezing rain in the lower elevations. The biggest impact will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys with up to .25” of ice accumulation and .10” of accumulation in the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid- 30s and even low 40s in Walla Walla. Temperatures will rise after midnight in the Columbia Basin which will change our freezing rain to just rain.
YAKIMA, WA
Christmas Eve Icy Forecast

- East slopes of the Cascades until 11 p.m. tonight. - New ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch with new snowfall accumulation less than one inch. - Dangerous to impossible travel conditions for the mountain passes. Stevens and Snoqualmie are expecting an ice storm until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
WASHINGTON STATE
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain...
PORTLAND, OR
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
Report: 34.5% decline in Northwest cherry crop from previous year

A small statewide cherry crop had been predicted ever since snow and cold interfered with the April blooming season, and final harvest numbers show just how small it was. Northwest cherry growers harvested 13,277,332 boxes this year, a 34.5% decline from the harvest of 20.3 million 20-pound boxes in 2021, according to data released Dec. 14 during a meeting of the Washington State Fruit Commission.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FTC, attorneys general file lawsuit against two pesticide producers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world are being sued over an alleged “conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products,” driving up costs for smaller farmers and food prices. The Federal Trade Commission partnered with a dozen attorneys general to file the antitrust lawsuit against Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc., according to a press release from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.
WASHINGTON STATE

