NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix and Strong Gusty Winds. Tonight, rain and freezing rain in the lower elevations. The biggest impact will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys with up to .25” of ice accumulation and .10” of accumulation in the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid- 30s and even low 40s in Walla Walla. Temperatures will rise after midnight in the Columbia Basin which will change our freezing rain to just rain.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO