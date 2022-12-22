Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Child hosts annual appreciation event for Ocala’s first responders
For the fifth consecutive year, a child from Ocala showed her appreciation for local first responders by hosting an event outside of her family’s residence. During Aubryn’s annual First Responder Appreciation Event, she greeted every first responder who stopped by, and she offered them pastries and a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sun Halo Over Oak Run In Ocala
This beautiful sun halo was visible amongst the clouds on Christmas Eve day in Ocala’s Oak Run community. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
Festive Villagers light up their homes for the holidays
Luci and Kevin Rice have so much holiday cheer, they couldn’t contain it inside their home. So, they spread it outside to the middle of their cul-de-sac on Renwick Way in the Village of Winifred. Neighbors Nancy and Mike Verniel, Lee and Cathy Hahs and Bob and Mary Lloyd joined them to create a gingerbread house-themed display. “I ordered a gingerbread house online, and the rest of it is sweets,” Nancy said.
ocala-news.com
Firefighter cadets deliver presents to over a dozen families in Ocala
Firefighter cadets wore festive attire last week as they traveled throughout Ocala to bring presents to over a dozen families in need. On Saturday, December 17, the Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves and headed into local neighborhoods to deliver donations consisting of presents, groceries, and bicycles, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Resident says amount of traffic, speeders in Marion County is ‘insane’
I agree with the residents complaining about the speeders here in Marion County, it’s freaking ridiculous. I live in the Hawks Landing neighborhood and the speed limit is over 25, and I wanted to know why in a very small neighborhood?. The amount of traffic and speeders in Marion...
ocala-news.com
Marion Cultural Alliance invites artists, makers to submit works for spring consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s Spring 2023 consignment, which will run from January through April. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at the...
ocala-news.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers within the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities due to a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers within these communities are advised to bring water intended for consumption to a rapid boil for at least one...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle back-to-back residential fires on Christmas
Firefighters were busy on Christmas Day as they battled back-to-back residential fires in the south end of Marion County. Shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of SE 30th Court in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. In less than five minutes, MCFR’s Rescue 518 unit from Belleview Station #18 arrived at the mobile home and reported that the fire was “50% involved.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program
Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
ocala-news.com
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Holiday Decorations At On Top of the World Ocala
As Christmas ends, take one last look at the holiday decorations found at Circle Square Commons at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Mark Frankel for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WESH
Expecting a chilly overnight
Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman with string of theft convictions spends Christmas in jail
A Leesburg woman with a string of theft convictions spent Christmas in jail. Melissa Marie Gordon, 42, was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear on a felony charge of theft. She was being held without bond. The...
Marion County Fire Rescue battles back-to-back building fires on Christmas Day
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue spent part of their Christmas Day fighting back-to-back structure fires. The first call occurred at 9:47 a.m. in the 5400 block of SE 30th Court. A 911 caller said a mobile home on the property was fully involved. Fire crews arrived...
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
