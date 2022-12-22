ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescent, MN

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
news8000.com

Josephine “Joan” A. Clements

Josephine “Joan” A. Clements, 92, of Coon Valley died Thursday December 22, 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was born May 1, 1930 to Joseph and Irene (Chapiewsky) Leis. She married Ralph Clements on February 22, 1949 at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church rural Cashton. The couple farmed on North Ridge near Coon Valley for many years. They retired.
COON VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in La Crosse house fire Saturday evening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on the 1000 block of Liberty Street on La Crosse’s north side at 6:54 p.m. Saturday. According to a...
LA CROSSE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor. 
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open

(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...

