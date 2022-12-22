On July 31, 2022, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair competed in his last professional wrestling match (for now, at least). He teamed with Andrade El Idolo in a winning effort against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, closing out his career with as good a match as one would expect from a 73-year-old man who is far from the prime of his life. Nevertheless, it was a historic event that thrust Flair back into the forefront of the wrestling world one more time, giving fans every reason to go back and check out his prior, and far more impressive, in-ring work.

9 HOURS AGO