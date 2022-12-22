Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Sheds Light On Paige VanZant's AEW Future
Paige Van Zant was a semi-regular fixture on AEW television earlier this year. She appeared in numerous "AEW Dynamite" segments with Dan Lambert and American Top Team, one of which saw her get into a verbal showdown with Chris Jericho. On top of that, she made her in-ring debut for the company at AEW Double or Nothing in May.
Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Doing More House Shows
AEW is looking for yet another way for their newer talent to get seasoned in the ring. Despite "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" as well as AEW's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and their talent being allowed to work independent dates, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says that All Elite Wrestling might start producing more non-televised events.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism That He Underutilizes AEW Stars
"You're never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that." Tony Khan recently spoke with Fightful's "Grapsody" podcast about the recent spat of disgruntled wrestlers taking their frustrations over a lack of TV time to Twitter, a recent example being former AEW TNT Champion Miro, as well as recent comments about the locker room from the oft-critical Eddie Kingston.
Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors
William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.
Rich Swann Names His TNA Mount Rushmore
Since 2018, Rich Swann has given his full attention to elevating Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) by delivering fun, exciting matches and significant moments to viewers. This included a memorable nearly 200-day reign as Impact World Champion, winning the title from Eric Young at Bound for Glory 2020, then dropping it to Kenny Omega at Rebellion 2021. Swann appeared on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and opened up about which TNA/Impact performers left a lasting impression on him when he was still watching the show as a fan.
Kenny Omega Explains Why He's Better Than Will Ospreay
Kenny Omega's first match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in four years — a shot at Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 — is a little over a week away. Leading into their bout, Omega gave a lengthy interview to NJPW's website where the topic of how he and Ospreay stack up against each other inevitably came up.
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He's 'Ashamed' Of NJPW
Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. It's Omega's first appearance for the company since he left in 2019 to co-found AEW, and he thinks that the Japanese promotion has suffered during his absence.
Tony Khan Comments On Jonathan Gresham's Current Status
Jonathan Gresham made his IMPACT Wrestling return on the December 15 edition of the company's weekly TV show. After surprising the fans, he revealed that he has unfinished business in the promotion and it appears that he'll be staying there for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, it seems that Gresham has most definitely parted ways with AEW and ROH following months of speculation regarding his future in pro wrestling.
ROH Women's World Title Match And More Announced For 12/26 AEW Dark: Elevation
The Boxing Day edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation" should live up to the holiday's name, as several performers will throw some fists in pursuit of glory. The event was taped in San Antonia, Texas, before the recent "AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash" episode. According to AEW's official Twitter account, Athena will...
Ric Flair Storylines In WCW That Made No Sense
On July 31, 2022, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair competed in his last professional wrestling match (for now, at least). He teamed with Andrade El Idolo in a winning effort against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, closing out his career with as good a match as one would expect from a 73-year-old man who is far from the prime of his life. Nevertheless, it was a historic event that thrust Flair back into the forefront of the wrestling world one more time, giving fans every reason to go back and check out his prior, and far more impressive, in-ring work.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Banned Blood In The Early '90s
When you think about professional wrestling in the 1990s, a number of things come to mind. You might think of specific superstars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting, Rob Van Dam, The Rock, and Diamond Dallas Page. Or maybe factions like DX or the NWO dominated that era for you. But no matter what side of the "Monday Night Wars" you fell on, it seemed like every promotion featured one thing — blood.
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
Tony Khan Laughs Off AEW Comparisons To WCW
AEW will celebrate its third birthday on New Year's Day, and there's no denying the role Tony Khan has played in the company's success. Yet every once in a while, fans and pundits compare the company to WCW, which ran from 1988 to 2001 and is mostly remembered for the "Monday Night Wars" of the mid-to-late '90s.
Backstage News On Sami Callihan's Contract Status
Could one former IMPACT World Champion's run with the promotion be coming to an end soon? That remains to be seen, but the future of Sami Callihan in the company is a source of much speculation at the moment, according to a report by Fightful Select. The report states that...
Jimmy Jacobs Describes The Main Misconception Of WWE Writers
Whenever fans have complaints about storytelling in pro wrestling, particularly in WWE, many are quick to blame the writing team for the issues they have with a character, promo, or storyline. However, at least in terms of the previous regime under Vince McMahon, a common misconception is that these creative types have more say in how the product is presented. And now Jimmy Jacobs is clearing the air.
WWE Hall Of Famer Recounts The Time Mark Henry Pushed A Greyhound Bus Up A Hill
There's only one thing to compare Mark Henry's strength to and that's "a silverback gorilla," according to WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. During a recent autograph signing with K&S WrestleFest, Atlas answered questions about his career in pro wrestling. While showing off a signed drawing he did of Henry, Atlas was asked just how strong "The World's Strongest Man" really is, leading to quite the story.
Tony Khan Reflects On Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure
On Monday, Fightful's Grapsody podcast released a new interview with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan that dove into a variety of topics. One of them was a story that, while it's faded into the background a bit thanks to 2022 being a particularly volatile year for wrestling news, was still one of the biggest of the past 365 days: Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to return to WWE as a top babyface.
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
