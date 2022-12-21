ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WVNews

Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders

NEW YORK (AP) — Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record. James Essig, chief of...
MANHATTAN, NY
WVNews

Iona defeats Pepperdine 76-66

HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph's 20 points helped Iona defeat Pepperdine 76-66 on Sunday night. Joseph also added 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-4). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Quinn Slazinski shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
MALIBU, CA

