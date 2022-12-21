ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A Georgia congressman voted three times this year in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law, state records show.

Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson's congressional website shows he lives with his wife in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show that he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County as required under state law before voting in this year’s primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff.

It's illegal in Georgia for voters to cast a ballot in a county where they don't have a residence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Information that casts doubt on Ferguson’s eligibility to vote in Troup County is available through public property records, address information, registration data and voter history files reviewed by the newspaper.

Ferguson’s spokesman, Brian Piper, defended the congressman’s votes but didn’t respond to questions from the newspaper about why he continued to vote in Troup County after property tax records show he sold his house there in April.

“Congressman Ferguson, previous mayor of West Point and lifelong resident, was registered to vote in his hometown,” Piper said in a statement. “Congressman Ferguson is currently in the process of transitioning his residency to his new home in Pike County.”

Piper did not respond when asked to clarify when Ferguson moved and why he apparently voted in Troup County even after changing addresses, perhaps in violation of state law. Ferguson also did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his cellphone, the newspaper said.

Ferguson’s new address is within the 3rd Congressional District he represents, but it’s outside other local districts that would have been connected with his old address such as state House and state Senate districts.

The secretary of state’s office has not opened an investigation into whether Ferguson voted illegally because it hasn’t received a complaint, spokesman Mike Hassinger said.

The State Election Board has the power to levy fines of up to $5,000 per violation of election laws, but previous cases have resulted in light penalties.

Ferguson was one of seven Republican congressmen from Georgia who signed a brief supporting a lawsuit by Texas officials who claimed there were irregularities during the 2020 presidential election lost by their candidate, Donald Trump, and sought to throw out the results. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the lawsuit.

Donald Sherman, who serves as senior vice president and chief counsel for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the news of Ferguson’s voting discrepancy fits a troubling pattern from the congressman.

“It’s, frankly, unsurprising that given his hostility to reform following the 2020 election and the insurrection that he is now undermining the electoral process in his personal capacity — in his own way — in addition to his official capacity,” Sherman said.

Ferguson has previously emphasized the importance of “election integrity” and defended Georgia’s voting law passed last year, according to a March 2021 column published by the AJC.

“While Republicans at every level of government are working to bolster our electoral systems to prevent voter fraud and ensure election integrity, Democrats are working to expand and codify existing loopholes to exploit it,” he wrote.

Ferguson, who was first elected to the House in 2018, won reelection last month with 69% of the vote against Democrat Val Almonord. He served as the House Republicans’ chief deputy whip for the past several years but recently lost his bid to become the House whip for the term that begins in January. He also serves on the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

As of Tuesday, Ferguson is still registered to vote at the Troup County address of the house he sold in April, according to election records.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy