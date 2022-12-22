Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Nick Sirianni Has Brutally Honest Admission On Saints Game
There's a lot riding on Sunday's matchup with the Saints and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is very much aware of it. A win would not only lock up a division championship and the top-seed in the NFC playoffs, but would also help Philly improve its first-round draft position in next April's draft.
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today
We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon. Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds. "these late hits gotta stop," one...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
NFL Team Plans To Bench Starting Quarterback If He 'Struggles' Today
The Commanders won't be very patient with Taylor Heinicke when they face the 49ers this Saturday afternoon. According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders have a plan in place to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz if he struggles. Heinicke has been leading Washington's offense since Oct. 23....
Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach
The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.
Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral
The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
Steve Smith Believes Steelers Have 1 Major Coaching Problem
NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. pulled no punches with his assessment of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Smith appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and was asked for his thoughts on the Steelers and their ability to become contenders once again in the coming years. "I think Mike Tomlin...
NFL World Praying For Tua Tagovailoa On Monday
For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa reported symptoms to Miami Dolphins doctors on Monday. He's now in the protocol, and as a result, his status for Sunday's game is in doubt. Tagovailoa was first checked for a concussion during a game on Sept....
