Baltimore, MD

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched

Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today

We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon. Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds. "these late hits gotta stop," one...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday

Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football

Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Spun

There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job

Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach

The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Baltimore Sun

Status of injured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still up in the air; ‘we’ll just have to see,’ coach John Harbaugh says

The status of injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains up in the air after coach John Harbaugh said “we’ll just have to see” when asked if Jackson would practice this week ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh was more definitive Monday when asked if he’s optimistic Jackson will play again this season, answering: “Sure, of course.” Jackson has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
