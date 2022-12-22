Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
NFL insider suggests Lamar Jackson trade increasingly possible in 2023
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into the 2022 NFL season seeking to prove he deserved to become the highest-paid
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today
We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon. Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds. "these late hits gotta stop," one...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday
Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
NFL Team Plans To Bench Starting Quarterback If He 'Struggles' Today
The Commanders won't be very patient with Taylor Heinicke when they face the 49ers this Saturday afternoon. According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders have a plan in place to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz if he struggles. Heinicke has been leading Washington's offense since Oct. 23....
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach
The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
Status of injured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still up in the air; ‘we’ll just have to see,’ coach John Harbaugh says
The status of injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains up in the air after coach John Harbaugh said “we’ll just have to see” when asked if Jackson would practice this week ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh was more definitive Monday when asked if he’s optimistic Jackson will play again this season, answering: “Sure, of course.” Jackson has ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
696K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 10