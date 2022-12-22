Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mattapan
Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting: Police
One man is dead after being shot late at night in Boston, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from multiple guns…
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
One dead, two critically hurt after fire in Boston
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a fire early Christmas Eve morning in Roxbury. Boston Fire officials told Boston 25 News firefighters were called to a three-story brownstone on Warren St. around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, flames were...
nbcboston.com
3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station
A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
nbcboston.com
Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton
A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
nbcboston.com
Fire Destroys House in Haverhill
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Monday morning, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early on Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub at the home on Coffin Avenue, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said.
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
whdh.com
Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores
BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage
BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
nbcboston.com
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
caughtindot.com
Bail revoked for Dorchester man accused of assaulting two girls, 12 and 14
A Dorchester man was arraigned and ordered held on bail revocation yesterday on charges that he attacked and strangled two juvenile girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. MICHAEL FAIRWEATHER, 36, was charged in Dorchester BMC with assault and battery (subsequent offense), two counts...
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
