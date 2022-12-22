"Exciting" early signing day for Langston Hughes

After capping their perfect 2022 season with the Georgia High School Association Class 6A state championship win, the Langston Hughes Panthers football team continued to add accolades to their year as six of their graduating seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday’s early signing day.

Offensive lineman, Johnathan “Bo” Hughley (Georgia), defensive lineman, Josh Horton (Miami), safety, Terrance Love (Auburn), safety Gannon Weathersby (James Maddison) and two way player Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee) were all on hand at the school’s campus along with family, coaching staff and fellow student athletes to acknowledge the next chapter of their academic and playing careers.

“This is a big deal. This is always one of the most exciting days in my years of coaching high school football,” Langston Hughes head coach, Daniel “Boone” Williams said of watching his class of 2023 players sign their NIL’s. “To give kids the opportunity to go to the next level, it says a lot. It gives them an opportunity to go, for one, higher their education standards for free. At the end of the day, that’s the number one goal,” Williams added.

“It felt great man! In the moment, I was a little shook up, kind of a little scared but I knew what I was doing. I knew what I was doing, I knew where home is so I knew I made the right decision,” Hughley said of his signing to the Georgia Bulldogs where he’s looking forward to a program that will help him a “better” player.

James Maddison signee, Gannon Weathersby added that for him, Wednesday signified that the “work and dedication” he put in over the past four years is paying off. “to show that it’s paying off with my family here, coaches here, it feels good so I’m blessed,” Weathersby said of his signing day. “This is an amazing moment. Being able to sign to a college has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Love said as he’s looking forward to “locking in and being consistent” once he makes his way to Auburn.

And as for Horton, he made it clear that while the journey to this point was a “long” one, without a doubt, he is sure that he “made the right decision,” and that his championship aspirations do not end with the Panthers’ state title win. “I’m trying to get a national championship,” Horton said adding that he would like for the Hurricanes to secure as many as they can during his time there.