Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Dodgers: Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Southern California native Mike Moustakas has been DFA'd by the Reds, leading some to wonder if a Dodgers/Moose partnership might work.
Best NBA prop bets today (C.J. McCollum stays hot against Indiana)
The BetSided team has narrowed its focus to one game in today’s best NBA prop picks, as injuries have opened up some value in the market. Brandon Ingram (toe, out), Herb Jones (health and safety protocols, out) and Zion Williams (doubtful, conditioning) are all expected to sit out the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Indiana Pacers, moving prop lines in the process.
Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality
The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of... The post Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hornets vs. Blazers Prediction and Odds for Monday, December 26 (Value on Total)
The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are both struggling entering Monday's matchup in Portland. The Blazers have dropped three straight games, two of those coming to the Oklahoma City Thunder, to fall to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Charlotte comes into this game just 2-8 in...
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
