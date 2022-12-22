ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Best NBA prop bets today (C.J. McCollum stays hot against Indiana)

The BetSided team has narrowed its focus to one game in today’s best NBA prop picks, as injuries have opened up some value in the market. Brandon Ingram (toe, out), Herb Jones (health and safety protocols, out) and Zion Williams (doubtful, conditioning) are all expected to sit out the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Indiana Pacers, moving prop lines in the process.
Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality

The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of... The post Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
