a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley

Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County

A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
NYE COUNTY, NV
themobmuseum.org

The Las Vegas misadventures of Russian Louie

By the time he was 11 years old, he was arrested for burglary in San Francisco. By the time he was 21, his rap sheet included assault with a deadly weapon. By the time he was 31, he had run his first gambling scam in Las Vegas. By the time he was 41, he was charged with the murder of his partner in a Lake Tahoe casino. And by the time he was 51, he had been dead for more than a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Holiday Trip Around Resorts World

Las Vegas(KLAS)-With stops at Enchant, the Rose Rooftop Igloo experience, Hey Christmas Kitty speakeasy bar, and the Hallmark holiday suite, this month’s “So Vegas” segment with Roqui Theus, shows us how Resorts World has become the Winter holiday destination on the Las Vegas strip.For holiday happenings & more, go to rwlasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million

11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newyorkcitynews.net

NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS GO TO AUCTION

LAS VEGAS, December 21, 2022, Evertise Digital, The Little Bighorn Auction is set for January 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas, with attendance in person or online. Included in the extensive collection of artifacts at the auction are powder horns, dancing sticks, a bear claw...
LAS VEGAS, NV

