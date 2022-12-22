Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley
Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
thenevadaindependent.com
Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County
A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
8newsnow.com
Lee Canyon introduces new tech for quicker, more organized access to lifts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lee Canyon staff had a busy holiday weekend, but new technology introduced this season is making the experience for those hitting the slopes quicker and more organized. While the Las Vegas valley is expected to have a mild Christmas holiday, unlike other parts of the country,...
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
KTNV
Archived, iconic Las Vegas photos shown to public for the first time at Fremont Street
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority created a 75th anniversary website that shows iconic images of early Las Vegas. Some of these photos have yet to be seen by the public until the website was published, LVCVA officials said. The historical photos played a role in promoting tourism to Las Vegas since 1947.
themobmuseum.org
The Las Vegas misadventures of Russian Louie
By the time he was 11 years old, he was arrested for burglary in San Francisco. By the time he was 21, his rap sheet included assault with a deadly weapon. By the time he was 31, he had run his first gambling scam in Las Vegas. By the time he was 41, he was charged with the murder of his partner in a Lake Tahoe casino. And by the time he was 51, he had been dead for more than a year.
8newsnow.com
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas non-profit continues to help church after donating dozens of toys for kids
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One good deed has led to another and many more across the valley as the public swamped a local church with toy donations for families in need this week. “God bless everyone who is getting toys today,” said Transition Services worker Paul Noles. Transition...
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
A Holiday Trip Around Resorts World
Las Vegas(KLAS)-With stops at Enchant, the Rose Rooftop Igloo experience, Hey Christmas Kitty speakeasy bar, and the Hallmark holiday suite, this month’s “So Vegas” segment with Roqui Theus, shows us how Resorts World has become the Winter holiday destination on the Las Vegas strip.For holiday happenings & more, go to rwlasvegas.com.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
newyorkcitynews.net
NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS GO TO AUCTION
LAS VEGAS, December 21, 2022, Evertise Digital, The Little Bighorn Auction is set for January 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas, with attendance in person or online. Included in the extensive collection of artifacts at the auction are powder horns, dancing sticks, a bear claw...
