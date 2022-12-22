Read full article on original website
Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
The Number 1 Holiday Perk Most Idahoans Want From Work
Holiday bonuses can either be a joke or a blessing depending on your employer. Sometimes the bonus feels like a slap in the face rather than a gift. Remember the Jelly of the Month Club bonus from Christmas Vacation? We are in the season of giving, but we also want to get stuff.
The 11 Foods and Drinks That Must be Consumed this Long Cold Winter in Idaho
The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
Grants Available from the Idaho Commission on the Arts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Art professionals, art educators, and administrators of art are encouraged to apply for grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. The Commission is offering financial support through a variety of grants in different aspects of art from public projects to literature. Grant categories include: Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, Fellowships in Literature and Performing and Media Arts and Writer in Residence. Applications for the funds are due by January 31, 2023, you can find the guidelines and submission forms HERE.
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
Magic Valley Towns On The Naughty And Nice List This Christmas
Santa Claus is coming to town and some Magic Valley towns have been naughty this year. You know he has his list and is checking it twice. So if entire towns were on the "naughty" and "nice" list this is what we think Santa would have them. Disclaimer: This is...
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Making The 12 Days Of Christmas Song Better With Idahoan Gifts
The 12 Days of Christmas is a classic song. If the song was about what Idahoans actually wanted for Christmas, or a song that Idahoans created, this is totally what it would turn into. On the First Day Of Christmas, My True Love Gave To Me: One Jacked-Up Truck. On...
How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money
Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
Fish and Game to Begin Big Game Surveys in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin taking surveys of large animals like deer and elk in the Magic Valley Region with a helicopter in the next several weeks into the new year. The flights will survey the populations of deer, elk, and pronghorn as they typically gather during the winter in larger numbers.“Over the next two months, flights will happen across the Magic Valley Region” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a prepared statement, “in December most of the flights will focus on herd composition, in our southern-most game management units. Then, we’ll transition to mule deer, elk, and pronghorn capture operations throughout the region and a deer abundance survey in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Jim Sage areas in mid- to late January.” At times the helicopters will be used to capture some animals to place radio collars on them and do more in-depth analysis on them. Fish and Game said it will take precautions to lessen the disturbance of the animals while the surveys are being done. The agency has been conducting arial surveys all across the state in recent weeks.
Fish and Game Begin Feeding Elk in Wood River Valley
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has started feeding elk in the Wood River Valley to prevent the animals from migrating into nearby towns. The feeding at Bullwacker, the only elk feeding station in Idaho, usually starts in December and lasts until April, according to Idaho Fish and Game. On average 125 elk are fed at the site during the winter. People have been asked to avoid the area so not to disturb the elk that gather there. "A large number of deer and elk have become year-round or seasonal residents within communities throughout the Wood River Valley, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife conflicts in the winter. Big game that remains in and around communities run a higher risk of getting hit on roads and highways, caught in fences, falling through thin ice on decorative ponds and into household window wells, as well as getting chased by off-leash dogs, and tangled in swing sets and hammocks," said Idaho Fish and Game in an announcement. Yearly feeding operations started in the 1980s, but elk have been fed by the agency since the 1950s periodically. Idaho Fish and Game asks that people living in the area not feed elk to prevent the animals from moving closer into neighborhoods. Earlier this week the U.S. Forest Service-Ketchum Ranger District closed some areas off to prevent people from disturbing deer and elk.
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Past Holiday Specials Promote Hate, Bullying; Do Idahoans Buy-In?
With less than a week until Christmas Day, many Idaho families are knocking classic holiday shows and movies off their viewing lists. In recent years, some of the old favorites many of us grew up watching have come under fire for being too insensitive and not politically correct in this day and age.
