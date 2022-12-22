Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night.

Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of the private property is in connection to the disappearance of missing Nebraska woman Cari Allen. The body has not been identified at this time.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies are near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Road south of the capital city. A 27 News reporter at the scene was told by law enforcement that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska and began an investigation on private property.

The SNSO is executing a search warrant and is being assisted by members of the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County coroners.

Authorities began a missing person investigation for Allen on Nov. 20, 2022. A person of interest in the case with ties to Shawnee County, Aldrick Scott , was located in Belize on Dec. 6 on a warrant for kidnapping.

