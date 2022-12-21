ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest North Greenbush man for menacing with a knife

On December 21, 2022, State Police of Queensbury arrested Adam L. Cummings, 27, of North Greenbush, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. On December 21, 2022, at about 9:16 p.m., Troopers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Dick’s Sporting Goods attached...
QUEENSBURY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police bust catalytic converter theft ring

Those worried they might be next to have valuable parts stolen from their cars can breathe a small sigh of relief. Especially now that one major catalytic converter theft ring is no longer a problem — a criminal network that has produced millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains. That...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and two women who entered ULTA Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza in Farmingdale, at 2:27 p.m. on Dec. 3 and allegedly stole assorted beauty products valued at approximately $3,380. They fled the scene in a red 2019 Hyundai SUV.
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

Missing Suffolk County Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘I will shoot you b----.’ He’s accused of scary Staten Island carjacking of woman.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old man threatened to shoot a woman during a terrifying carjacking in New Brighton. Dashane Williams of Laurel Avenue in Stapleton was arrested on Dec. 6 for the incident two weeks earlier on Nov. 22 around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of York Avenue, according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the pair who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store this month. A man and woman allegedly stole items from Xpressions, located at 2400 North Ocean Ave., on December 2 at approximately 4:15 p.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $800.
FARMINGVILLE, NY

