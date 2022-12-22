Read full article on original website
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
Exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in South Carolina?
live5news.com
Officials: Person shot after attempting to illegally enter Shaw AFB
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say. The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lawmaker files bill to ban 'Carolina Squat' vehicle modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A representative in the South Carolina State House has pre-filed a bill aiming to outlaw a popular vehicle modification in the Carolinas commonly referred to as the "Carolina Squat." Rep. Mike Burns (R- Greenville) pre-filed the legislation on Dec. 8 ahead of the 2023 Legislative...
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
live5news.com
Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
cn2.com
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster cautions South Carolinians prepare for cold weather, signs executive order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Mcmaster signed an executive order on Dec. 21, urging the community to be prepared for the cold front coming to the state Friday morning. The executive order applies to transportation waivers for commercial vehicles to address winter weather conditions. The South Carolina Department of...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
abccolumbia.com
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
abccolumbia.com
Tips on insurance for those costly Christmas gifts
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for giving and receiving gifts. The South Carolina Department of Insurance is sharing an important reminder this holiday season. According to officials, if you receive an expensive gift this holiday season or make a costly purchase for yourself, you should consider what insurance needs you may have. If the item would be difficult to replace due to value or rarity, an adjustment in your insurance might be the smart move, according to the SC Department of Insurance.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
carolinapanorama.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Carolina using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
live5news.com
FBI calls Shaw AFB trespassing, shooting ‘isolated incident,’ agency issues statement
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating after officials say an Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon. The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to...
