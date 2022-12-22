COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for giving and receiving gifts. The South Carolina Department of Insurance is sharing an important reminder this holiday season. According to officials, if you receive an expensive gift this holiday season or make a costly purchase for yourself, you should consider what insurance needs you may have. If the item would be difficult to replace due to value or rarity, an adjustment in your insurance might be the smart move, according to the SC Department of Insurance.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO