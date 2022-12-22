ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Person shot after attempting to illegally enter Shaw AFB

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say. The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Tips on insurance for those costly Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for giving and receiving gifts. The South Carolina Department of Insurance is sharing an important reminder this holiday season. According to officials, if you receive an expensive gift this holiday season or make a costly purchase for yourself, you should consider what insurance needs you may have. If the item would be difficult to replace due to value or rarity, an adjustment in your insurance might be the smart move, according to the SC Department of Insurance.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC

