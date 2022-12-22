ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield Fire Department union rejects fact-finder's report

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rr4aj_0jqkOQwa00

The Mansfield Fire Department union has rejected a fact-finder's report in ongoing negotiations for a new contract.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Employment Relations Board issued a notice to media in the matter of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266 and the city of Mansfield.

Mansfield City Council unanimously approved the fact-finder's report at its Tuesday meeting.

On Sept. 7, the parties met with the fact-finder to pursue mediation; however, prior to the session, the parties had negotiated, according to that notice.

Since the issues were not resolved, a fact-finding session was held Oct. 27.

"That session concluded with the parties informally pursuing negotiations and to schedule another fact-finding hearing, if necessary," the report said. "Ultimately, with a few exceptions, the parties were able to agree to a substantial number of issues by tentative agreement."

Another fact-finding session was held at city hall on Nov. 30.

Wages, minimum staffing among issues to be resolved

Several issues remain unresolved, including wages and minimum staffing. The next step will be conciliation.

The union has requested a 7.75% wage increase effective April 1 of this year, followed by 2.5% raises the next two years.

City firefighters do not have a "me too" clause, but their request mirrors the contract awarded to Mansfield police officers.

Effective March 1, city police received a 7.75% raise for the first year of a three-year contract . Officers and supervisors will get a 2.5% raise in the second and third year of the contract, which runs through July 31, 2025.

The fact-finder recommended a 4% raise for firefighters in each of the three years.

"A factor taken into consideration is that we are in an inflationary period greater than that experienced in previous years," fact-finder Donald Jaffe wrote in his report.

Another wage-related dispute is the amount of money given for uniform maintenance. Under the current contract, firefighters receive $1,000, with half in January and half in July.

City firefighters have requested an increase to $1,500.

"Their argument is that the uniform allowance has not changed since 1980, that costs have increased and that this does not cover the cost of purchasing a 'Class A' dress uniform, which must be purchased voluntarily and is not required by the city," Jaffe wrote.

The fact-finder agreed an increase was justified and recommended $1,250.

Probationary period in dispute

Another issue in dispute is the probationary period. Currently, no probationary employee is considered for minimum-manning purposes until between four and six months after obtaining certifications.

The union has proposed eliminating the four- to six-month provisions, arguing there is no defined number of days required to work in that period before counting minimum manning.

Further, it proposes having probationary employees complete at least 35, 24-hour shifts after obtaining the required certifications.

The city has objected on the basis there is no present contractual minimum-manning provision. The fact-finder said the probationary training and timelines are "within the scope of management rights."

Sick leave also is in dispute. Under the current contract, firefighters accrue sick leave at a rate of 0.0769 hours for each non-overtime hour in active pay status.

Those hired after April 1, 2014, accrue sick leave at a rate of 0.0577 hours.

The union proposes to use a single number of 0.0769 hours, while the city argues the 0.0577 number is the formula used throughout the city for all employees.

The fact-finder recommends leaving the current contract language.

Other issues up for debate are waiver in case of emergency and retention incentive.

City wants to address procedures when emergency has been declared

The city has proposed a new article addressing procedures when an emergency has been declared. For example, time limits for grievances, overtime pay requirements and all work rules could be suspended.

Currently, there is no language in the contract dealing with this situation.

"In theory, the fact-finder agrees with the city that such a proposal is appropriate, but it is too abbreviated in its current proposed form," Jaffe wrote, adding there are open questions of duration of emergency and issues applicable to emergencies.

The fact-finder does not recommend including the new language.

Lastly, the retention incentive goes back to the city using Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to provide one-time worker retention incentives of $6,500 for all police bargaining unit members.

The city has said all of those funds have been expended. The union argues it should be paid from COVID funds or other available funding.

"There is no question that this payment represents disparate treatment between the police and the fire personnel, but not every instance of disparate treatment is illegal," the notice said.

The city argues the retention bonus was necessary to keep police officers. From Aug. 31, 2020, to July 14, 2022, the police was budgeted for 87 officers but had an actual strength average of 76.83. There were no months in that two-year span when police were over budget strength, the notice said.

During the same time period, the fire department was budgeted for an average of 90.38 and had an actual strength of 90.29. It was over budget in 18 of the 24 months.

The fact-finder said the city showed no clear abuse of discretion or illegality. He did not recommend inclusion of the union's proposal.

Messages seeking comment were left for interim Safety Services Director Dave Remy and attorneys representing the union and the city.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Fire Department union rejects fact-finder's report

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief fired

GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
ELYRIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
AKRON, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy