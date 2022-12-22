Mansfield Fire Department union rejects fact-finder's report

The Mansfield Fire Department union has rejected a fact-finder's report in ongoing negotiations for a new contract.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Employment Relations Board issued a notice to media in the matter of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266 and the city of Mansfield.

Mansfield City Council unanimously approved the fact-finder's report at its Tuesday meeting.

On Sept. 7, the parties met with the fact-finder to pursue mediation; however, prior to the session, the parties had negotiated, according to that notice.

Since the issues were not resolved, a fact-finding session was held Oct. 27.

"That session concluded with the parties informally pursuing negotiations and to schedule another fact-finding hearing, if necessary," the report said. "Ultimately, with a few exceptions, the parties were able to agree to a substantial number of issues by tentative agreement."

Another fact-finding session was held at city hall on Nov. 30.

Wages, minimum staffing among issues to be resolved

Several issues remain unresolved, including wages and minimum staffing. The next step will be conciliation.

The union has requested a 7.75% wage increase effective April 1 of this year, followed by 2.5% raises the next two years.

City firefighters do not have a "me too" clause, but their request mirrors the contract awarded to Mansfield police officers.

Effective March 1, city police received a 7.75% raise for the first year of a three-year contract . Officers and supervisors will get a 2.5% raise in the second and third year of the contract, which runs through July 31, 2025.

The fact-finder recommended a 4% raise for firefighters in each of the three years.

"A factor taken into consideration is that we are in an inflationary period greater than that experienced in previous years," fact-finder Donald Jaffe wrote in his report.

Another wage-related dispute is the amount of money given for uniform maintenance. Under the current contract, firefighters receive $1,000, with half in January and half in July.

City firefighters have requested an increase to $1,500.

"Their argument is that the uniform allowance has not changed since 1980, that costs have increased and that this does not cover the cost of purchasing a 'Class A' dress uniform, which must be purchased voluntarily and is not required by the city," Jaffe wrote.

The fact-finder agreed an increase was justified and recommended $1,250.

Probationary period in dispute

Another issue in dispute is the probationary period. Currently, no probationary employee is considered for minimum-manning purposes until between four and six months after obtaining certifications.

The union has proposed eliminating the four- to six-month provisions, arguing there is no defined number of days required to work in that period before counting minimum manning.

Further, it proposes having probationary employees complete at least 35, 24-hour shifts after obtaining the required certifications.

The city has objected on the basis there is no present contractual minimum-manning provision. The fact-finder said the probationary training and timelines are "within the scope of management rights."

Sick leave also is in dispute. Under the current contract, firefighters accrue sick leave at a rate of 0.0769 hours for each non-overtime hour in active pay status.

Those hired after April 1, 2014, accrue sick leave at a rate of 0.0577 hours.

The union proposes to use a single number of 0.0769 hours, while the city argues the 0.0577 number is the formula used throughout the city for all employees.

The fact-finder recommends leaving the current contract language.

Other issues up for debate are waiver in case of emergency and retention incentive.

City wants to address procedures when emergency has been declared

The city has proposed a new article addressing procedures when an emergency has been declared. For example, time limits for grievances, overtime pay requirements and all work rules could be suspended.

Currently, there is no language in the contract dealing with this situation.

"In theory, the fact-finder agrees with the city that such a proposal is appropriate, but it is too abbreviated in its current proposed form," Jaffe wrote, adding there are open questions of duration of emergency and issues applicable to emergencies.

The fact-finder does not recommend including the new language.

Lastly, the retention incentive goes back to the city using Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to provide one-time worker retention incentives of $6,500 for all police bargaining unit members.

The city has said all of those funds have been expended. The union argues it should be paid from COVID funds or other available funding.

"There is no question that this payment represents disparate treatment between the police and the fire personnel, but not every instance of disparate treatment is illegal," the notice said.

The city argues the retention bonus was necessary to keep police officers. From Aug. 31, 2020, to July 14, 2022, the police was budgeted for 87 officers but had an actual strength average of 76.83. There were no months in that two-year span when police were over budget strength, the notice said.

During the same time period, the fire department was budgeted for an average of 90.38 and had an actual strength of 90.29. It was over budget in 18 of the 24 months.

The fact-finder said the city showed no clear abuse of discretion or illegality. He did not recommend inclusion of the union's proposal.

Messages seeking comment were left for interim Safety Services Director Dave Remy and attorneys representing the union and the city.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Fire Department union rejects fact-finder's report