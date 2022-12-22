MONTICELLO, Wis. — Anna Mae Saunders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother age 93 of Monticello, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at New Glarus Home. She was born on November 13, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (Blanc) Blum. She attended Blackford School through 8th grade and graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. She married Thomas Saunders, January 22, 1947. In the early years, she loved playing softball. and was pretty darn good at it. She was also an avid bowler and was proud of her 2 – 600 games. She also enjoyed bowling with her brother Delbert and sister Dorothy. Tom and Ann farmed in the Monticello area. Ann was on the Monticello School Board, and secretary of Green County Ag Chest. She was also an active member of the Monticello Community Club, Monticello Gardens Committee, and Blood Mobile. In the day when Monticello Music Parents had a food stand at the Green County fair, she made many phone calls to be sure there would be enough pies and workers. She was happy to milk the cows, and if Tom had field work to do that was ok with her. She had a large vegetable garden, but most of all she loved and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. Every evening after milking you could find her pulling weeds in the flower beds. After selling the cows, she and Tom spent 34 years wintering in Arizona; 4-wheeling in the mountains and cruising Arizona highways on their Honda Goldwing Trike. Also, they had many fun excursions in their motorhome.

