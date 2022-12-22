Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Channel 3000
Badgers spend Christmas volunteering at Phoenix Salvation Army
PHOENIX — Christmas is a season of giving, and the Badgers did just that on Sunday, volunteering at a Salvation Army event in downtown Phoenix. Badgers football players spoke with local children and families, and helped prepare a holiday meal. The Badgers are in the Grand Canyon State as...
Channel 3000
Badgers men’s basketball moves up again, now No. 15 in AP poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers men’s basketball team’s rise continued Monday. For the third week in a row, Wisconsin climbed the Associated Press poll and are now up to No. 15. The Badgers were ranked No. 17 last week and No. 22 the week before. The Badgers’...
Channel 3000
Dallas R. Gardner
Dallas R. Gardner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Maryann Ryan
Maryann Ryan, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Superior Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Marian Nicoski. Maryann graduated from Central High School in Superior Wis. She married Timothy Ryan on July 20, 1963,...
Channel 3000
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens passed away peacefully at his home in Middleton, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He battled health issues resulting in a weakened heart that could no longer support his will to live. Jerry was born on Feb. 10, 1938, to Ervin and Nellie (nee Seamans)...
Channel 3000
Anna Mae Saunders
MONTICELLO, Wis. — Anna Mae Saunders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother age 93 of Monticello, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at New Glarus Home. She was born on November 13, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (Blanc) Blum. She attended Blackford School through 8th grade and graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. She married Thomas Saunders, January 22, 1947. In the early years, she loved playing softball. and was pretty darn good at it. She was also an avid bowler and was proud of her 2 – 600 games. She also enjoyed bowling with her brother Delbert and sister Dorothy. Tom and Ann farmed in the Monticello area. Ann was on the Monticello School Board, and secretary of Green County Ag Chest. She was also an active member of the Monticello Community Club, Monticello Gardens Committee, and Blood Mobile. In the day when Monticello Music Parents had a food stand at the Green County fair, she made many phone calls to be sure there would be enough pies and workers. She was happy to milk the cows, and if Tom had field work to do that was ok with her. She had a large vegetable garden, but most of all she loved and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. Every evening after milking you could find her pulling weeds in the flower beds. After selling the cows, she and Tom spent 34 years wintering in Arizona; 4-wheeling in the mountains and cruising Arizona highways on their Honda Goldwing Trike. Also, they had many fun excursions in their motorhome.
Channel 3000
Erica Christine Reddy
Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Erica graduated from Delavan-Darien High School...
Channel 3000
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson, age 96 of Blanchardville, died on Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born on August 1, 1926 in Lafayette County in Argyle, the son of Maurice and Stella (Moe) Sardeson. He attended the Apple Branch School and graduated from the Argyle High School. Paul farmed with his father, Maurice until he was 21 and he started his carpentry career, which he continued for 45 years.
Channel 3000
Kathryn M. Lindh
Kathryn M. Lindh, 86, of Whitewater, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Fairhaven Senior Services. Kathryn was born on February 12, 1936, in Racine, daughter of the late George and Edna (Vorpahl) Phillips. On April 29, 1961, she married Howard Lindh in Racine. Kathryn is survived by her children,...
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Channel 3000
Molly Morrison Wood
Molly Morrison Wood, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Saltcoats Scotland, the daughter of David Dickie and Agnes (Morrison) Dickie. Molly immigrated to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 20 years old to work as a...
Channel 3000
Verlyn B. Thiede
Verlyn B. Thiede, age 85 of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2022. He was born in Sauk City on 12/16/1937, the son of Ben and Rose Thiede. He was united in marriage to Marion Carol Elliot. Verlyn enjoyed outdoor activities, taking Willy and Harley for walks and enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen to him. He loved feeding his backyard friends, the squirrels and birds. Mostly, he loved spending time with family and friends, and special friend, Linda.
