Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in New Mexico and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan was arrested in San Antonio. No Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid. Juan Favela, 64,...
Ways to stay safe during cold weather
Wintry conditions could lead more Texans to rely on space heaters and other ways to stay warm. The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office shares these tips to stay safe. In the last few years, several fatal fires in Texas were started by space heaters. Here are tips for keeping your family safe.
HHS Employees Make Holiday Wishes Come True for Foster Children
The HHS State Office teamed up with the Governor’s Commission for Women and Partnerships for Children to host the fourth annual Holiday Wishes gift drive benefiting children in foster care in Central Texas. On Dec. 6–7, HHS team members volunteered to collect and tag gifts. The volunteers shared holiday...
