Rockford, IL

Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids were the guests of honor at a Rockford community event on Wednesday.

It took place at the Fairground Community Center on Jefferson Street. The dinner has been going on for a decade. Rockford Public Schools, the Salvation Army and Rockford Housing Authority all helped out in some way.

The main organizer said that the event goes beyond just celebrating Christmas for kids who might not otherwise get to take part in the holiday.

“Because the youth is our future generation, and without our future generation we are going to have no future, so it’s very important that we address the little ones as they come up and show them the way,” said John Tac Brantley, CEO of Renewal Turning Point.

Kids got some candy to take home after the meal.

