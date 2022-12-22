Read full article on original website
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Duane Rolland Russell, 79, Fort Madison
Duane Rolland Russell, 79 years, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1943 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of William Henry and Thelma Ruth (Knipe) Russell. On March 10, 1973, he married Marsha McPherson in Carthage, Illinois. She survives. Duane was a 1960...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Susan E. Bailey, 82, Montrose
Susan E. Bailey, 82, of Montrose, IA, passed away at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on September 25, 1940 in Des Moines, IA to Maurice & Grace Boyle Curtis. She attended A.I.B. Business College in Des Moines and was an administrative assistant for most of her life. She married William E. Bailey on December 23, 1962 in Des Moines, IA. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2019. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – John Gabriel Anderson, 84, Keokuk
John Gabriel Anderson, 84, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO. He was born June 10, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Gabriel and Gladys Anderson. John was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his...
