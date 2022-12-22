Susan E. Bailey, 82, of Montrose, IA, passed away at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on September 25, 1940 in Des Moines, IA to Maurice & Grace Boyle Curtis. She attended A.I.B. Business College in Des Moines and was an administrative assistant for most of her life. She married William E. Bailey on December 23, 1962 in Des Moines, IA. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2019. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.

MONTROSE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO