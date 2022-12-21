Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Two Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles
Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha Jo Martinez, 37, for...
texas.gov
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in New Mexico and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan was arrested in San Antonio. No Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid. Juan Favela, 64,...
texas.gov
HHS Employees Make Holiday Wishes Come True for Foster Children
The HHS State Office teamed up with the Governor’s Commission for Women and Partnerships for Children to host the fourth annual Holiday Wishes gift drive benefiting children in foster care in Central Texas. On Dec. 6–7, HHS team members volunteered to collect and tag gifts. The volunteers shared holiday...
Comments / 0