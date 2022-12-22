Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hayes Reflects on the CC Chamber in 2022, Looks Ahead to 2023
As the Christian County Chamber of Commerce flips the calendar to 2023, its president is hoping that training and partnerships from this year translates well into the chamber’s 135th year. Chamber president Taylor Hayes said a training seminar held earlier this month benefited over 50 community leaders. The Glenn...
whvoradio.com
Over 100 Families Helped Through the Back to Back Foundation
Brice Long’s Back to Back Foundation was busy last week helping make Christmas a little brighter for families in Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties. Money raised mostly through his summer concert helps raise money for the Christmas project that provides items such as clothing, Shoes, food, household items, beds, and toys to families in need.
Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
whvoradio.com
Busted Pipe Leaves Todd County Courthouse With Water Damage
A busted sprinkler pipe in the Todd County Courthouse overnight has caused significant damage with cleanup efforts underway. Daniel Smith, the emergency manager for Todd County, said information about operating hours for the week will be announced once the cleanup is complete and a damage assessment is made. The courthouse,...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
wkyufm.org
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
whvoradio.com
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
whvoradio.com
KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear
According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
whvoradio.com
Old Madisonville Road Home Destroyed In Fire (w/PHOTOS)
A home on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Crofton and Westside fire departments arrived just after 6 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the...
wkdzradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
radionwtn.com
Grow Operation, Drugs, Guns Seized In Hazel
Hazel, Ky.–Three Hazel residents are lodged in the Calloway County Jail after their arrests on multiple charges, including growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. Items seized included two pounds of mushrooms, ten pounds of marijuana, over 200 packaged marijuana products, guns and drug proceeds. A search warrant was issued December 21 at...
