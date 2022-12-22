ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
whvoradio.com

Hayes Reflects on the CC Chamber in 2022, Looks Ahead to 2023

As the Christian County Chamber of Commerce flips the calendar to 2023, its president is hoping that training and partnerships from this year translates well into the chamber’s 135th year. Chamber president Taylor Hayes said a training seminar held earlier this month benefited over 50 community leaders. The Glenn...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Over 100 Families Helped Through the Back to Back Foundation

Brice Long’s Back to Back Foundation was busy last week helping make Christmas a little brighter for families in Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties. Money raised mostly through his summer concert helps raise money for the Christmas project that provides items such as clothing, Shoes, food, household items, beds, and toys to families in need.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Busted Pipe Leaves Todd County Courthouse With Water Damage

A busted sprinkler pipe in the Todd County Courthouse overnight has caused significant damage with cleanup efforts underway. Daniel Smith, the emergency manager for Todd County, said information about operating hours for the week will be announced once the cleanup is complete and a damage assessment is made. The courthouse,...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash

A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors

A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear

According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid

Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Old Madisonville Road Home Destroyed In Fire (w/PHOTOS)

A home on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Crofton and Westside fire departments arrived just after 6 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake

Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Grow Operation, Drugs, Guns Seized In Hazel

Hazel, Ky.–Three Hazel residents are lodged in the Calloway County Jail after their arrests on multiple charges, including growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. Items seized included two pounds of mushrooms, ten pounds of marijuana, over 200 packaged marijuana products, guns and drug proceeds. A search warrant was issued December 21 at...
HAZEL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy