willmarradio.com
MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday
(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
KEYC
State highway closures and no travel advisories continue overnight in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists that state highway closures and no travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday. Most state highways including I-90 in southcentral and southwest Minnesota remain closed, and additional highways will close tonight....
willmarradio.com
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
State troopers prepare for dangerous winter driving conditions
MINNESOTA, USA — Staying off the roads isn't an option for people in a number of jobs. One of them being Minnesota State Patrol. "If storms get bad, I might be living out of my vehicle for quite a while," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow. "You got to step up and be ready to take care of yourself so you can help other people."
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota through 12 p.m. on Monday. This includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Detroit Lakes. Officials say that wind chills of 25 to 40 below are expected....
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
Blizzard conditions close Minnesota highways; dozens of flights canceled Friday
MINNESOTA, USA — Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions on highways across the southern and western portions of the state. The request comes as the Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers have responded to over 1,000 crashes since this...
Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?
Snow will spread into Minnesota from the Dakotas on Christmas Day and deliver a plowable snowfall for parts of the state, with the bulk of the flakes flying during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. "Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern MN this afternoon and evening....
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
Road conditions remain dicey Thursday as winter storm continues
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The snow has stopped falling, but travel over the next two days will remain dangerous as gusty winds and blowing snow could create blizzard and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most highways across the state are partially covered...
MnDOT cameras capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts on Minnesota roads Wednesday
More than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes were reported on Minnesota roads as heavy snow struck on Wednesday. More than 7 inches of snow fell over the course of the day at MSP Airport, which as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday is the highest amount reported anywhere in Minnesota from Wednesday.
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
fox9.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
Wind chills, blowing snow causes some early closures
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Groebner didn't have the luxury of staying indoors Thursday afternoon, even as temperatures plummeted well below zero. "Oh, it's so cold!" the Kowalski's employee said as he helped customers load bags into their cars at the Eagan store. "I can't wait to go back inside." Groebner,...
