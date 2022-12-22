ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

willmarradio.com

MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday

(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

State highway closures and no travel advisories continue overnight in southcentral and southwest Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists that state highway closures and no travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday. Most state highways including I-90 in southcentral and southwest Minnesota remain closed, and additional highways will close tonight....
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota

Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State troopers prepare for dangerous winter driving conditions

MINNESOTA, USA — Staying off the roads isn't an option for people in a number of jobs. One of them being Minnesota State Patrol. "If storms get bad, I might be living out of my vehicle for quite a while," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow. "You got to step up and be ready to take care of yourself so you can help other people."
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota through 12 p.m. on Monday. This includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Detroit Lakes. Officials say that wind chills of 25 to 40 below are expected....
FERGUS FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Road conditions remain dicey Thursday as winter storm continues

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The snow has stopped falling, but travel over the next two days will remain dangerous as gusty winds and blowing snow could create blizzard and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most highways across the state are partially covered...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Wind chills, blowing snow causes some early closures

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Groebner didn't have the luxury of staying indoors Thursday afternoon, even as temperatures plummeted well below zero. "Oh, it's so cold!" the Kowalski's employee said as he helped customers load bags into their cars at the Eagan store. "I can't wait to go back inside." Groebner,...
EAGAN, MN
