Yuma, AZ

December tourism continues positive trend

By Court Zeppernick
 4 days ago
Yuma tourism sector benefiting from December visitors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - So far this month, the Yuma tourism information center says the city has made seven-million dollars in lodging and accommodation revenue.

This includes stays in RV Parks this month.

A report from Smith Travel Research (S.T.R) has concluded that December 2022 has been the best tourism month for Yuma this year.

