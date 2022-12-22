ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Responsible pet adoptions during the holidays

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nle0n_0jqkNTYY00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- “Pets are living breathing creatures and they are not a toy to be put under the Christmas tree,” said Kerbey Johansen, DVM, with Main Street Animal Clinic.

Many dogs and cats given as gifts tend to end up at shelters shortly after they pop up under the Christmas tree.

“You’re making a lifetime commitment to that animal and so when you adopt that pet you are promising them that you’re going to provide them with what they need so they can live a long full life,” said Dr. Johansen.

This is due to the underestimation of commitment, attention, guidance, and work that a pet requires.

Research different breeds you may be thinking about. Think about the size they’re going to grow to and the exercise needs they are going to have. Think about providing high-quality nutrition, medical care, and the time it takes to train, play, and bond with that animal,” said Dr. Johansen.

If you have covered your bases and feel a furry friend would fit right in, our local animal shelter is a great place to start.

“It’s a good mix. I have several dogs that are over 50 pounds, I have a number of dogs that are more medium-sized 30-40 pound dogs. We have a good many young cats that are super adorable, super fluffy, doing well, and would make a great present for Christmas,” said Assistant Director of neighborhood family services, Morgan Chegwidden.

As cute as they may be make sure it’s the right choice as our shelter has a capacity limit so returning a pet could lead to an uncertain future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

How to dispose of your Christmas trees in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Time to undeck the halls for those that chose a live Christmas tree this year so here is how to properly dispose of them before the New Year! First, completely remove all decoration from the tree and then set the tree out before the 7 a.m. scheduled bulk collection day for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The City warming shelter needs volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers are currently needed to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter. Neighborhood & Family Services Director, Robert Salas, told Concho Valley Homepage staff that volunteers will monitor to help meet the needs of San Angelos’s homeless population and ensure their safety. There are two […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: More Volunteers Needed at the Warming Shelter Through the Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have prompted the City of San Angelo to open a warming shelter through Christmas. The City and the American Red Cross are operating the warming shelter in the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center on Farr St. and they are still looking for volunteers this weekend to help at the warming shelter.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo now has an official “sheep map”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the moment ‘ewe’ all have been waiting for, according to Downtown San Angelo, as they announced the city’s first-ever official “sheep map.” The map covers sheep locations all over San Angelo and was designed by Angelo State University student Alexis Goodwin. The Downtown San Angelo Inc. Sheeptacular Art Project can […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TxDOT Warns Drivers to be Safe this Holiday Season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the gifts get opened at festivities begin, the drinks can start to flow and TxDOT warns that drinking and getting behind the wheel can be the most dangerous part of the holidays. On the Christmas and New Years’ weekends last year, the San Angelo district of TxDOT saw 170 DUI […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Worldwide Blinker Fluid Shortage Is a Hoax

MINTONE, TX – Drivers across Texas and Law Enforcement personnel as well are grappling with a potentially deadly shortage of blinker fluid which could have worldwide ramifications. The intrepid team of reporters at San Angelo LIVE! have scoured social media and conducted dozens of interviews with blinker industry experts and politicians to get to the bottom of the scare.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Preparation for this week’s Winter Storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The race to prepare for this week’s winter weather is on. With temperatures expected to reach into the teens and windchill expected near the negatives; Concho Valley residents are in hibernation mode. After seeing over 210 hose bib covers sold in his store in 45 minutes, owner of All-Tex Irrigation and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 26, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, six people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy