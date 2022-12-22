Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NBC Connecticut
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
Christmas miracle: Hamden dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal. On Wednesday, the Rossetti family’s cat got out of the house, and when they came back inside after retrieving the pet, they came across a horrible scene: their 80-lb. purebred yellow Labrador on her side, frothing […]
NBC Connecticut
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Connecticut community rallies together after Christmas food donations stolen: It's like a 'Hallmark movie'
A Connecticut community came together to replace a resident's Christmas food donation bin that was stollen from his lawn display and restore his holiday spirit.
Authorities ID 3 killed in West Hartford Christmas Day crash
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s mayor is calling for a task force following a two-car collision Sunday morning that killed three people. Police arrived at about 6:50 a.m. at Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, according to authorities. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital […]
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Father gets hit by car, family loses everything following fire in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington. On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive. The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.
Eyewitness News
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford
Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning. The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two...
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
DoingItLocal
So Sad- Homeless Man Found Dead At Bridgeport Train Station On Christmas Eve
2022-12-24-7:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was found dead at the Bridgeport train station. CPR was attempted. No foul play is suspected.
