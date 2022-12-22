ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day

Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Veteran Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze in North Haven

A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials. The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 27 Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Chief Paul Januszewski identified the fallen firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz. He was a 22-year veteran of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Authorities ID 3 killed in West Hartford Christmas Day crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s mayor is calling for a task force following a two-car collision Sunday morning that killed three people. Police arrived at about 6:50 a.m. at Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, according to authorities. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify 3 Victims of West Hartford Christmas Morning Crash

Police released the identities Monday of three people who were killed in a crash in West Hartford Christmas morning. The three died in a two-car crash on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday. Police identified the victims as 17-year-pd Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson, 52-year-old Faye Dawson-Judkins,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Father gets hit by car, family loses everything following fire in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington. On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive. The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Three people died on Christmas morning from a fatal car collision

The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford

Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning. The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy