2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
