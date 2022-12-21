Read full article on original website
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Tre Spivey commits and signs with Kansas State
After becoming a main target of the Kansas State coaching staff in the last few months, the Wildcats finally landed their man. On Early Signing Day, Tre Spivey simultaneously announced his commitment and penned his signature with the Wildcats over fierce competition from Oklahoma State and Arizona. Son of former Major League Baseball player Junior Spivey, the big-bodied weapon revealed his eagerly awaited choice live on his Instagram page during an Early Signing Day ceremony at Hamilton High School.
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area
Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
Emporia gazette.com
Record falls at midnight, as Arctic attack lingers
If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again. The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.
Salina Post
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
KWCH.com
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
KSNT News
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
KSNT News
‘I call her baby’: How a Kansas mechanic brought a 1969 Camaro back to life
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out a rare piece of muscle car history at a Manhattan museum. 27 News spoke with Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations and curator at Midwest Dream Car Collection, about their newest addition: a 1969 Camaro Z11 RS/SS convertible. This classic piece of American […]
Salina Post
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
KVOE
Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club
Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cervantes, Brandon Carmen; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
Barton County jury finds DUI defendant guilty
Tuesday morning, a Barton County Jury convicted Kevin Murphy of Driving under the influence and driving without headlights. In Kansas, the legal threshold for DUI is .08. Murphy’s breath alcohol test results were .232. The jury deliberated for less than half an hour before returning with their verdict. Sentencing...
KSNT News
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Great Bend Post
Great Bend warns citizens of water meters possibly freezing
Central Kansas has seen some cold temperatures already, but as we officially enter the start of winter, the true blustery weather is arriving. Starting Thursday, there will be three straight days with highs set below freezing, including Thursday’s high of negative two. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis reminded...
Emporia gazette.com
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
WIBW
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
KSN News
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
