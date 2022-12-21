After becoming a main target of the Kansas State coaching staff in the last few months, the Wildcats finally landed their man. On Early Signing Day, Tre Spivey simultaneously announced his commitment and penned his signature with the Wildcats over fierce competition from Oklahoma State and Arizona. Son of former Major League Baseball player Junior Spivey, the big-bodied weapon revealed his eagerly awaited choice live on his Instagram page during an Early Signing Day ceremony at Hamilton High School.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO