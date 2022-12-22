Read full article on original website
Body found after fight in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following reports of a fight in Tulare.
PD: 3 teens involved in stolen car crash arrested in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle in Central Fresno, police officers say. According to authorities, on Friday around 2:30 p.m. officers with the Southwest Police District located a stolen vehicle in their patrol area using the LoJack® system and requested assistance from the Fresno Police Department airship. […]
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
Man dead after crashing into canal in Mendota
LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after crashing into a canal late Saturday night in Mendota. CHP officers responded around 10:56 p.m. to a car crash involving one vehicle on Highway 33 near Bass Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found an SUV overturned into...
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Car chase ends in rollover crash in Clovis, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a rollover crash in Clovis.
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon
December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Ta-Sheng Ly, 28, was in the car with her sister when Kou Vue, 30, opened fire on a Fresno, Calif., highway A California woman was fatally shot in a murder-suicide that authorities say was carried out by her sister's ex-boyfriend, who had been accused of domestic violence in the past. Ta-Sheng Ly, 28, was in the car with her sister when Kou Vue, 30, convinced them to pull over on Highway 41 in Fresno on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol and Fresno County Sheriff's...
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
