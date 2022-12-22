Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into single digits during coldest weekend in years
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. WEATHER WARNING: The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning on Friday for counties in western North Carolina. Winds could be between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
WXII 12
Power outages plague Piedmont Triad as cold front moves through the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As temperatures dip to record-low numbers, many across the region are dealing with power outages. This came after strong winds sent trees toppling onto power lines. With just two days to go until Christmas, restoration crews are working around the clock, hoping to get power restored...
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
cn2.com
Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
Many North Carolinians just thankful to have their power restored Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many families woke up Christmas morning thankful to just have their power restored after an arctic blast with gusty winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread Duke Energy outages across the state. Officials with the company on Christmas Day Sunday encouraged North Carolinians to continue to conserve […]
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WXII 12
Active list of winter weather closings, delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
jocoreport.com
NC Emergency Management Ready To Assist Santa If Needed
RALEIGH – As Christmas approaches with inclement weather and extreme temperatures potentially impacting much of the nation, Governor Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are taking steps to track Santa’s progress and ensure he is able to safely visit and distribute presents in North Carolina. “Our Division of...
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
