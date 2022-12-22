ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
WXII 12

Active list of winter weather closings, delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
jocoreport.com

NC Emergency Management Ready To Assist Santa If Needed

RALEIGH – As Christmas approaches with inclement weather and extreme temperatures potentially impacting much of the nation, Governor Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are taking steps to track Santa’s progress and ensure he is able to safely visit and distribute presents in North Carolina. “Our Division of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC

