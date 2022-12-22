ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state-of-the-art helicopter arrives at Ventura County Aviation Unit

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

A brand new, state-of-the-art helicopter buzzed into the Ventura County Aviation Unit's fleet this week, the latest equipment upgrade for the county's public safety team.

The copter, a 2022 Bell 412EPX, replaces the former Copter 9, a 1969 Bell UH-1 Iroquois, also known as a "Huey." The new helicopter now bears the Copter 9 designation and will be the primary aircraft used during search-and-rescue missions by the Aviation Unit, a joint venture of the county sheriff's office and fire department.

Sheriff's Capt. Randy Downard, who oversees the air unit, said the new helicopter will upgrade the technology used by his team to modern standards.

"We're set to bring the Aviation Unit into the future," Downard said.

Although both Bell helicopters are manufactured by the same company, the two models have several notable differences. For instance, the new Bell 412EPX has four blades instead of two and runs on dual engines instead of one.

These features allow the helicopter to not only fly faster, but run smoother with greater stability, according to Alex Keller, a helicopter pilot with the air unit. This is especially important when performing tasks like hovering close to the ground and hoisting up patients, Keller said.

Other upgrades include a larger fuel tank, lighter materials and an updated transmission system co-developed with Subaru.

James McGuire, another helicopter pilot with the unit, has already flown the Bell 412EPX and noted the cockpit display features touchscreens instead of circle track gauges.

"It's like going from a 1970 Chevy truck to a 2022 Chevy," McGuire said.

Downard said the copter cost $11.5 million for the base unit plus $2 million in upgrades to make it suitable for search-and-rescue missions, plus an additional $1 million in tax, bringing the total cost to $14.5 million. The craft was paid for via a combination of general fund reserves from the county and Proposition 172 public safety funds.

The Bell 412EPX is the latest acquisition for the air unit, which also added two larger Firehawk helicopters to its arsenal last year. With multiple aircraft on its roster, the air unit can still operate even if one of its copters is out of commission or undergoing maintenance.

"Our goal is to always have a Firehawk and a rescue Huey up and running," Keller said.

Despite the aircraft's arrival this week, Downard estimates it will be another four to six weeks before it can be used on a mission.

In the meantime, crews will work to fully install medical equipment on board, then complete two weeks of flight training and take the aircraft on multiple test runs before it can be added to the rotation.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: New state-of-the-art helicopter arrives at Ventura County Aviation Unit

