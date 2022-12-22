Read full article on original website
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says
The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022.
Four Washington electricity substations targeted in attack
Four electricity substations in the Tacoma, Wash., area were targeted in an attack on Christmas leaving thousands without power. NBC's Dana Griffin reports as companies are restoring power to the area.Dec. 26, 2022.
