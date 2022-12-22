As winter weather shuts down services in Kansas, state workers will get paid days off

As winter weather forecasts prompt various shutdowns across Kansas, nonessential government employees in Shawnee County will get two paid days off.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a declaration of inclement weather for the capital city's county on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm. The order closes state office buildings on both Thursday and Friday.

"Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, precipitation, and dangerously cold temperatures, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and Friday," Kelly said in a statement. "Please exercise extreme caution if traveling for the holiday weekend, give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely, and stay safe and warm."

Forecasts predict 4-degree temperatures Thursday morning with wind chills hitting 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Wind gusts of up to 40-45 mph could create blizzard-like conditions. Travel is likely to be hazardous through midday Friday.

The order applies to all nonessential employees who work in Shawnee County offices of executive branch agencies under the governor's jurisdiction. While essential employees are required to report to work as normal, benefits-eligible non-essential employees will get the time off through inclement weather leave and won't be required to work remotely.

Employees will still get paid for inclement weather days, a governor's office spokesperson said. Employees who have already taken leave won't have their leave time automatically converted to inclement weather.

State workers outside the governor's jurisdiction or in other counties would fall under declarations from their respective representatives.

Meanwhile, outgoing Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will stay on through Saturday to maintain consistent leadership during the storm. Lorenz, who is leaving the Kelly administration after four years, had originally been scheduled to leave office on Friday.edsw