Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Kirksville police warn against driving high
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, some police officers are worried that there might be an increase in driving while intoxicated (DWI) cases. Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson told KTVO that he wants his officers to catch intoxicated drivers before they are involved in...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man murdered in Des Moines city park
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was murdered this week in a Des Moines city park. Des Moines police say the body of D'Anthony Coleman, 22, of Ottumwa, was found in MacRae Park on Monday afternoon. According to a press release, Coleman and three other people had...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
ktvo.com
Kirksville AT&T internet outage still active; no timeline on when service will be restored
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last week's snow and wind caused Kirksville AT&T users to experience an internet outage. The ongoing outage started late Thursday night, and by Friday morning, all AT&T users in Kirksville were left without internet service. An AT&T spokeswoman told KTVO that the outage was caused by...
ktvo.com
Kirksville mayor hopes proposed marijuana tax passes
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A proposed 3% municipal tax is coming to the Kirksville ballot in April 2023. When Missouri made recreational marijuana legal in November, the state gave every local government a chance to add a 3% tax. On Monday, the Kirksville City Council approved its tax, and now...
Comments / 0