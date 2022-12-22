Read full article on original website
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
State emergency operations center activated due to severe winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — Due to hazardous winter weather moving through Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's Emergency Operations Center Friday. “Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” Gov. Whitmer said. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”
Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
