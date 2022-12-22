LANSING, Mich. — Due to hazardous winter weather moving through Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's Emergency Operations Center Friday. “Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” Gov. Whitmer said. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO