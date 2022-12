SAN MATEO – Today in San Mateo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to share tips and resources on how to donate safely and avoid scams while giving this holiday season. Attorney General Bonta has primary regulatory oversight of charities and the professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in California. The Attorney General may investigate and bring legal action against charities that misuse charitable assets or engage in fraudulent fundraising practices. In providing today’s tips, Attorney General Bonta encourages donors to take the necessary steps to ensure that their donations get into the correct hands.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO