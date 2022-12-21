Bobby Cobb with the Marlow VFW Post #4888 places a live balsam fir wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Marlow Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as Randy Oldham describes each wreath and the military branch it honors and those who served or are serving. Additionally, there are 93,129 United States service men and women from all branches who last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.

MARLOW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO