Iowa State

Comments / 4

ourquadcities.com

Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act

Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
kscj.com

FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL

THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
Western Iowa Today

Senator Chuck Grassley Nominates 32 Iowa Students For U.S. Service Academies

(Undated) — Thirty-two Iowa students will be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies after being nominated by Senator Chuck Grassley. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy will each select at least one of the nominated students. Two students will be considered for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A full list of nominees for the 2023-24 school year can be found on Grassley’s website.
littlevillagemag.com

The 10 most-read letters to the editor from 2022

In the nearly 75 letters to the editor published by Little Village over the past 12 months, readers from across the state took aim at the policies of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa leaders seeking reelection; endorsed their favorite candidates; bemoaned the behavior of some of their neighbors; advocated for gun reform, education and environmental justice; expressed grief and resolve after the overturning of Roe v. Wade; and imagined a better world.
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
Western Iowa Today

33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants

(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
kscj.com

IOWA HOUSE MEMBERS SUPPORT MCCARTHY’S SPEAKER BID

THE FOUR IOWANS WHO’LL BE SERVING IN THE U.S. HOUSE NEXT YEAR ALL BACK CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY’S BID FOR HOUSE SPEAKER. A FEW CONSERVATIVE HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY THEY WON’T VOTE FOR MCCARTHY AND THEIR OPPOSITION CURRENTLY BLOCKS HIS ABILITY TO WIN THE SPEAKERSHIP NEXT MONTH.
Sioux City Journal

Iowa fund that helps low-income veterans runs dry

DES MOINES — Low-income Iowa veterans lost an option for helping pay for expenses like health care, housing and transportation after a state trust fund to aid them was exhausted. It is the first time in at least a decade that money available from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State

(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
iheart.com

Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
FOX2Now

Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral

IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
kiwaradio.com

IWD leader reflects on end of year

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says one of the accomplishments of her agency this year has been to help people who lose their job get a new one faster. Townsend says they can’t point to specific numbers yet, but believe it has helped the...
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Ernst Wishes Iowans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

As families gather around the Christmas tree, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is wishing Iowans and Americans across the country a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Ernst, a combat veteran, encouraged Iowans celebrating this weekend to remember servicemembers and first responders who are unable to be with their loved ones this holiday.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
DES MOINES, IA

