SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in California were faced with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at an In-N-Out location in San Ramon. She said that’s when a man approached them and said, “You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals.”

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO