Michigan State

Comments / 8

Harry Callahan
4d ago

We've been through this before. We don't need any advice from her or any politician.

Reply
11
Nachomama
4d ago

Have extra candles blankets. close off bedrooms and stay in smaller areas if power goes out. preserve heat

Reply
4
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Okays Massive Overhaul to Michigan’s Recycling Policies

Long-awaited changes to Michigan’s recycling policies are coming after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an eight-bill package which would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. The legislation – spanning from House Bill 4454 through 4461– would modernize waste management in Michigan and increase recycling and composting by overhauling regulations in the solid waste law, known as Part 115 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve

Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes

Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan

Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
INDIANA STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Local health officials look for normalcy, policy changes in the new year

Michigan’s public health, food and sanitary codes are among policy focus areas for local health officials in the new year. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health (MALPH) said lately it’s seen increased threats that could weaken the power of health leaders. Executive director Norm Hess said he’d...
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
MICHIGAN STATE

