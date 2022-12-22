ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West Uses Mom Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Products to Draw on 3-Year-Old Brother Psalm’s Face in Holiday Prank

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvXDu_0jqkJdI600
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Prank queen! Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West ’s eldest daughter, North West , has enlisted the ever-sneaky Elf on the Shelf for her latest sibling prank.

“Elf on the shelf ha ha,” the 9-year-old captioned a Tuesday, December 20, TikTok video set to Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow.” In the video, North used a black KKW Beauty eyeliner pencil to draw on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he took a nap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v861u_0jqkJdI600
Courtesy of Kim and North/TikTok

North used the pencil — from Kardashian’s defunct cosmetics line — to circle Psalm’s eye, extend his eyelashes and doodle a heart on his forehead. Psalm’s holiday elf toy was then positioned at his side, holding a nude-colored eyeliner pencil. The toddler slept through North’s artistic attempt as he cuddled a gray stuffed animal.

While the preteen didn’t share how her little brother reacted to the Tuesday prank, she frequently enjoys sharing beauty tutorials and hilarious pranks on her TikTok account .

♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - Dean Martin

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she's really good at it,” Kardashian, 42, told Allure in July, gushing over her eldest daughter’s cosmetics talents. “I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

The Skims mogul added that North was a little too enthusiastic with the special effects products , even creating a realistic “murder scene” with her makeup.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and [her sister] Chicago , but she made the whole room look like a murder scene. I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room,” Kardashian explained. “The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.”

Kardashian and the 45-year-old “Stronger” rapper — whose divorce was finalized in November — coparent daughters North and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 . The Kardashians star, who manages North’s social media profile , has long been candid about her special bond with her eldest child .

“I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do,” the Selfish author said during a confessional from the season 2 finale of The Kardashians after sharing footage from their trip to Paris Fashion Week . “I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

She added: “I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year. North loves this because she is here with her mom and her grandma [ Kris Jenner ]. It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”

