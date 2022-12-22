ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks

Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident

A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Retired local doctor files suit against hospital

A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

