wdrb.com
Goodwill's Excel Center on Preston Highway helps adults complete high school education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind school in Kentucky opened a few months ago that's giving adults a second chance at getting a high school diploma. The Excel Center's mission is to use education to help people achieve their goals, but when you step into the classrooms you won't find typical high school students filling the seats.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
lakercountry.com
Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks
Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
wdrb.com
Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife accepting Christmas trees for use as fish habitats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
lakercountry.com
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wdrb.com
Mistake by Metro Corrections employee could compromise personal information for over 70 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mistake by a Metro Corrections employee may have compromised the personal information of 73 people. Officials with Louisville's jail said the employee accidentally put a "release log" online. The document was online for 12 hours and included names, addresses and social security numbers. The jail...
Wave 3
Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022. Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending. The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled...
wdrb.com
American Red Cross hosting blood drive this week at Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood this holiday season. The organization is hosting a blood drive at the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday and Wednesday. It will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Wing. The two-day drive has pledged...
