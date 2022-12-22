Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Cold weather brings opportunity to see dozens of manatees up close at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold weather in South Florida may be out of the ordinary, but it's a great opportunity to spot manatees atManatee Lagoon. More than 30 manatees were seen at the lagoon in West Palm Beach Monday morning, thanks to the warm water coming from the nearby Florida Power & Light power plant.
Red Cross preparing for whatever cold weather brings this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As temperatures continue to fall over the holiday weekend, many in south Florida are stepping up, ready to respond to whatever the cold weather brings. “Our volunteers are prepared for this because we know during the holiday season, disaster doesn’t stop,” said Eric Roby,...
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
WATCH: Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Special
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade. The 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade took place along the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday, Dec. 3. More than 50 boats started at the Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina at 6 p.m. and made their way...
Cancellations, delays at Palm Beach International Airport after Christmas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter weather across the country is leading to flight delays and cancelations at Palm Beach International Airport. Flight Aware reported at least 20 cancelations and 107 delays at PBI as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday. "Right now, it’s delayed almost an hour and a...
Teenager accused of murdering Manny Castaneda makes first appearance in court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Attorney Dave Aronberg confirmed Sunday that the teenager accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Lantana boy made his first appearance before a judge. Aronberg said the next decision his office will make will be whether to charge the suspect as a juvenile...
