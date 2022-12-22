Tacoma Police Department social media post. On this day in 1982, K9 Ryker, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, was struck by a vehicle at 40th St and Portland Ave. He and his handler were responding to a commercial robbery by an armed suspect. K9 Ryker had obtained a good scent and was tracking the suspect when he was struck by a driver who was unable to stop in time. Ryker died 40 minutes later at a local veterinary hospital. K9 Ryker was the Tacoma Police Department’s first K9 and is credited with more than 50 felony apprehensions and 30 misdemeanor arrests. To this day, his name adorns the department’s “Ryker Award”, given to K9s and their handlers for exemplary work in protecting the public. K9 Ryker: End of Watch, Dec. 26 1982.

