Read full article on original website
Larry Lindgren
4d ago
80 rounds ???? and only ONE person was hit ????? Wow !!!!! Those guys need to get some quarters and practice at the arcade for a week or two first ......
Reply(1)
5
Related
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man With Sword After Attempted Assault, Burglary Sunday Night
Police arrested a man apparently in crisis after he used a sword to attack an officer in a patrol vehicle, broke the windshield of a parked car, and attempted to break in to a residence near the Washington Park Arboretum Sunday night. At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to 24th Avenue...
myeverettnews.com
Cause Of Christmas Night Fire In South Everett Townhome Complex Under Investigation
Investigators with the Everett Fire Department remain at the site of a townhome fire reported late Christmas night. Just before 11:30 PM Sno911 received multiple calls of smoke and flame coming from a two story townhome near 3rd SE and SE Everett Mall Way. Arriving Fire crews found the unit...
One person killed in fire at south Everett fourplex
EVERETT, Wash. — One person died in a fire at a south Everett fourplex on Sunday night. Everett Fire Department crews were called to the building in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast just before. 11:30 p.m., after multiple people called 911 to report a fire. Crews arrived...
myeverettnews.com
Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning
Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Early Morning Traffic Fatality On Evergreen Way
Just after 2:00 AM Christmas morning Everett Police received word of a person struck by a vehicle in the 8600 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found a person down in the roadway and began life saving measures. Medics with Everett Fire transported the person to Providence...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
capitolhillseattle.com
One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire
One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
The Suburban Times
K9 Ryker: Gone But Not Forgotten
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On this day in 1982, K9 Ryker, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, was struck by a vehicle at 40th St and Portland Ave. He and his handler were responding to a commercial robbery by an armed suspect. K9 Ryker had obtained a good scent and was tracking the suspect when he was struck by a driver who was unable to stop in time. Ryker died 40 minutes later at a local veterinary hospital. K9 Ryker was the Tacoma Police Department’s first K9 and is credited with more than 50 felony apprehensions and 30 misdemeanor arrests. To this day, his name adorns the department’s “Ryker Award”, given to K9s and their handlers for exemplary work in protecting the public. K9 Ryker: End of Watch, Dec. 26 1982.
Four substations vandalized; more than 14,000 without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies said that hours after three utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning, a fourth was targeted and set on fire. Investigators were called to the scene of a fire at the Puget Sound Energy substation just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. First responders put out the fire, which was blamed for knocking out power to homes in Kapowsin and Graham. Deputies said the fire was caused when “suspect(s) gained access to the fenced area and vandalized the equipment.”
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
KOMO News
Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after at least four electrical substations were vandalized in the county on Christmas Day, knocking out power to thousands. According to the PCSD, a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public...
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself
Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night. According to the Everett Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way for a man in his 50s who had driven through the front entrance.
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
AOL Corp
Vehicle crash leaves Eatonville man dead on SR 7, State Patrol says
UPDATE 5 p.m.: The Washington State Patrol said the person killed was a 42-year-old Eatonville man. The man’s car was stopped on the northbound shoulder of SR 7 near 310th Street when it made a U-turn into the southbound travel lane and was hit by the other car, according to the WSP.
Burien Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs, cash, cars, guns & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police served a series of coordinated search warrants...
Comments / 5