ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 5

Larry Lindgren
4d ago

80 rounds ???? and only ONE person was hit ????? Wow !!!!! Those guys need to get some quarters and practice at the arcade for a week or two first ......

Reply(1)
5
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person killed in fire at south Everett fourplex

EVERETT, Wash. — One person died in a fire at a south Everett fourplex on Sunday night. Everett Fire Department crews were called to the building in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast just before. 11:30 p.m., after multiple people called 911 to report a fire. Crews arrived...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire

One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder

TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

K9 Ryker: Gone But Not Forgotten

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On this day in 1982, K9 Ryker, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, was struck by a vehicle at 40th St and Portland Ave. He and his handler were responding to a commercial robbery by an armed suspect. K9 Ryker had obtained a good scent and was tracking the suspect when he was struck by a driver who was unable to stop in time. Ryker died 40 minutes later at a local veterinary hospital. K9 Ryker was the Tacoma Police Department’s first K9 and is credited with more than 50 felony apprehensions and 30 misdemeanor arrests. To this day, his name adorns the department’s “Ryker Award”, given to K9s and their handlers for exemplary work in protecting the public. K9 Ryker: End of Watch, Dec. 26 1982.
TACOMA, WA
102.5 The Bone

Four substations vandalized; more than 14,000 without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies said that hours after three utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning, a fourth was targeted and set on fire. Investigators were called to the scene of a fire at the Puget Sound Energy substation just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. First responders put out the fire, which was blamed for knocking out power to homes in Kapowsin and Graham. Deputies said the fire was caused when “suspect(s) gained access to the fenced area and vandalized the equipment.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy