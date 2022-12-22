Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
'Water issues' closing Cincinnati Children's Mason urgent care building
MASON, Ohio — Building A at the Cincinnati Children's Mason campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a water issue, according to the hospital. The hospital says the issue is being caused by freezing temperatures and will cause the location's urgent care to be closed. According to...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati is on track to have its fewest pedestrian crashes in at least nine years
Cincinnati is on track to have its lowest number of pedestrian crashes in at least nine years. As of Dec. 23, 266 people have been hit by drivers in the city. That’s about 37% less than a peak in 2018. The current mayor, administration and City Council have made...
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WKRC
Secret Service: Business owners beware of counterfeit bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As holiday shopping wraps up, folks may be looking to get some after-Christmas deals and returns. The Secret Service wants local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. It's a holiday tradition that business owners would like to see disappear, there is an annual increase...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 2024 Ohio 4-Star DE Elias Rudolph
On Christmas, Pitt received a commitment from one of the top junior wide receivers, 4-star recruit DayDay Farmer. Although it’s not a commitment, Pat Narduzzi also got some more promising recruiting news from a top junior, as Class of 2024 four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph released a Top 10 that included Pitt.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Fox 19
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati firefighters battle structure fire on Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a blaze in North Fairmount on Baltimore Avenue, Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Firefighters were forced to open up the walls of the structure to find a hidden fire. This content is imported...
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
wvxu.org
Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role
Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022
From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
